Aaron Rodgers: High expectations for Jets are spectacular

Expectations for the Jets shot up when they acquired quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Rodgers wants nothing to do with shrinking them back down.

During his first press conference of training camp on Thursday, Rodgers said the team has to “focus on the little things” right now because there’s a long road ahead of them. He also made it clear that he’s embraced the raised stakes that accompanied his arrival to the team.

“It’s spectacular, that’s what you want,” Rodgers said, via SNY.tv. “You want to be part of a place that has high expectations and there’s a lot of positivity around here, which I think is definitely a good thing.”

Wide receiver Garrett Wilson expressed similar feelings. He said “expectations being high is what we strive for” and that no one wants to feel like they’re being slept on heading into a season.

Between their big-ticket move at quarterback, the presence of last season’s offensive and defensive rookies of the year, and the presence of HBO cameras at training camp, there would seem to be little chance of the Jets being slept on at any point this summer.