2023 Tour de France Femmes
2023 Tour de France Femmes broadcast schedule
NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks
2023 Fantasy Football Team Previews Hub
Lockett_RD.jpg
2023 Seattle Seahawks Fantasy Preview
  • Denny Carter
    ,
  • Denny Carter
    ,

nbc_golf_pga_otaeguiintv_230720.jpg
Otaegui discusses first-round 67 at The Open
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_230720.jpg
PFT Mailbag: Which teams will not make playoffs?
nbc_pft_rbcontracts_230720.jpg
What can RBs do to improve contract situations?

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Aaron Rodgers: High expectations for Jets are spectacular

  
Published July 20, 2023 02:58 PM

Expectations for the Jets shot up when they acquired quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Rodgers wants nothing to do with shrinking them back down.

During his first press conference of training camp on Thursday, Rodgers said the team has to “focus on the little things” right now because there’s a long road ahead of them. He also made it clear that he’s embraced the raised stakes that accompanied his arrival to the team.

“It’s spectacular, that’s what you want,” Rodgers said, via SNY.tv. “You want to be part of a place that has high expectations and there’s a lot of positivity around here, which I think is definitely a good thing.”

Wide receiver Garrett Wilson expressed similar feelings. He said “expectations being high is what we strive for” and that no one wants to feel like they’re being slept on heading into a season.

Between their big-ticket move at quarterback, the presence of last season’s offensive and defensive rookies of the year, and the presence of HBO cameras at training camp, there would seem to be little chance of the Jets being slept on at any point this summer.