Aaron Rodgers: Jets debut a “special moment,” will be “electric” in Week 1

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers had pretty simple criteria for determining that his first game action with the Jets was a success.

Rodgers played two series against the Giants on Saturday and left the game after throwing a touchdown to wide receiver Garrett Wilson. Rodgers said it was a “good night” because he “got in, didn’t get hurt, scored” and a memorable one because of the way he was welcomed to the field in his first NFL game for anyone other than the Packers.

“I had some butterflies for sure. I think that’s always normal,” Rodgers said, via the team’s website. “The first time I strap it on, that’s normal, whether it’s Year One playing the San Diego Chargers or Year 19 playing preseason No. 4, there’s always some butterflies. But I loosened up pretty good when I got the ovation when I took the field. That was a special moment, just to have that kind of support.”

With the preseason over, Rodgers and the Jets can start looking ahead to facing the Bills on the first Monday night of the regular season. Rodgers said “it’s going to be electric” at MetLife Stadium as the Jets kick off a season with higher expectations than they’ve carried in quite a while.