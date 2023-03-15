 Skip navigation
Aaron Rodgers makes it clear Nathaniel Hackett was a factor in his decision

  
Published March 15, 2023 09:59 AM

Future Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers had plenty of things to say about his soon-to-be former team on Wednesday.

Rodgers also had some things to say about his soon-to-be new team.

On this point, Rodgers said he doesn’t care for the suggestion that the Jets hired offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett as a strategy for luring Rodgers to New York. Rodgers actually bristled at the suggestion, given that (as Rodgers said) it demeans Hackett’s abilities as a coach, a leader, etc.

But it’s clear that Hackett’s presence was indeed an attraction for Rodgers. He mentioned other teams were interested. (He didn’t identify other interested teams.)

Now, once Hackett’s former team works out a trade with Hackett’s current team, Rodgers and Hackett will be together again.