 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Aaron Rodgers: Nathaniel Hackett is a big reason I’m here

  
Published April 26, 2023 02:12 PM
nbc_ffhh_rodgers_230426
April 26, 2023 01:14 PM
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers discuss the fantasy implications of Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets, highlighting his fit with the team's skill players, his history with OC Nathaniel Hackett and more.

Maybe Aaron Rodgers would be in New York without the presence of offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett . . . but maybe not.

While the additions of former teammates Allen Lazard and Tim Boyle were important for Rodgers, Hackett was more important.

A big reason I’m here , I’ve got to mention, is Nathaniel Hackett, who is here,” Rodgers said Wednesday, via Ryan Taylor of NBC Sports Chicago. “Hack and I became really close friends for three years in Green Bay. I love him like a brother, and I believe in him, and I’m really happy to be back working with him.”

Hackett left as the Packers’ offensive coordinator in 2022 to take over as head coach of the Broncos. It was a disastrous first year, and Hackett did not even make it through the season before being fired.

The Jets quickly hired him as their offensive coordinator, and Rodgers last month took issue with the notion that the team hired Hackett only to secure Rodgers.

But Hackett’s presence in New York made Rodgers’ decision a no-brainer.

They now are reunited on the Jets with high hopes for 2023.