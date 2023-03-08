Aaron Rodgers talk leads to plenty of bets on the Jets to win the Super Bowl

When news broke on Tuesday that Jets officials flew to California to meet with Aaron Rodgers, plenty of bettors responded by putting money on the Jets to win the Super Bowl.

Caesars Sportsbook reports a massive surge of Jets 2024 Super Bowl action , with more bets placed, and more money bet, on the Jets to win the Super Bowl than on all 31 other teams combined since the news of the Jets’ efforts to acquire Rodgers broke.

The Jets’ Super Bowl odds are now 20/1. Only six teams (the Chiefs, 49ers, Bills, Eagles, Bengals and Cowboys) are viewed as more likely to win the Super Bowl than the Jets, based on the betting odds.

And that, of course, is based only on speculation that Rodgers might play for the Jets, not on the Jets actually acquiring Rodgers. If Rodgers is on the Jets’ roster by the time training camp starts, the Super Bowl hype surrounding them will be something we’ve rarely seen from this franchise that hasn’t won a Super Bowl in 55 years.