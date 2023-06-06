 Skip navigation
Chicago Street Race Cup starting lineup
Chicago Street Race Cup starting lineup
Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio - Saturday_ July 1_ 2023_Large Image Without Watermark_m86084.jpg
Mid-Ohio starting lineup: Colton Herta wins pole; Graham Rahal on the front row for first time in four years
AUTO: JUN 24 NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400
Ryan Blaney credits doctor for recovery from Nashville crash

Aaron Rodgers to do everything but 11-on-11 work at Jets practice

  
Published June 6, 2023 06:59 AM
hZ8S2DKeitbb
June 6, 2023 08:48 AM
The Cowboys, Jets, Titans, Lions, Jaguars and Bills have discussed DeAndre Hopkins since he became a free agent, which leads Mike Florio and Chris Simms to weigh in on which teams actually need a WR.

Word last week was that the Jets hoped that quarterback Aaron Rodgers would make a full return to practice from his calf injury this week, but he hasn’t gotten the green light to do everything just yet.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh told reporters at a Tuesday press conference that Rodgers will do everything other than 11-on-11 drills during the team’s practice. Saleh said that the team wants to avoid any chance of players being around Rodgers’ legs during drills.

Rodgers’ calf issue has limited his activity on the field this spring, but Saleh said the quarterback has still made a strong impression.

“There’s been some wow moments . I’m sure there will be a lot more,” Saleh said, via Rich Cimini of ESPN.com.

The Jets will be hoping for a lot of “wow moments” come the regular season and their management of Rodgers’ injury is designed to help ensure they happen.