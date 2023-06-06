Aaron Rodgers to do everything but 11-on-11 work at Jets practice

Word last week was that the Jets hoped that quarterback Aaron Rodgers would make a full return to practice from his calf injury this week, but he hasn’t gotten the green light to do everything just yet.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh told reporters at a Tuesday press conference that Rodgers will do everything other than 11-on-11 drills during the team’s practice. Saleh said that the team wants to avoid any chance of players being around Rodgers’ legs during drills.

Rodgers’ calf issue has limited his activity on the field this spring, but Saleh said the quarterback has still made a strong impression.

“There’s been some wow moments . I’m sure there will be a lot more,” Saleh said, via Rich Cimini of ESPN.com.

The Jets will be hoping for a lot of “wow moments” come the regular season and their management of Rodgers’ injury is designed to help ensure they happen.