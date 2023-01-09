 Skip navigation
Aaron Rodgers undecided on returning, wouldn’t have any regrets walking away

  
Published January 9, 2023 12:19 AM
nbc_psnff_rodgerspresser_230108
January 9, 2023 12:19 AM
Aaron Rodgers talks with the media about how the 2022 season went and what his plans are for making offseason decisions.

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers does not know whether Sunday night’s loss to the Lions was his last game as a Packer, or the last game of his NFL career.

Rodgers said he will take some time to “take the emotion out of it” before saying what his future holds. But Rodgers also said he expects to make his decision fairly soon so the Packers know how to plan for 2023.

“I’m not going to hold them hostage. We’re still in January here. March is free agency,” Rodgers said.

Asked if he could play for another team, Rodgers answered, “I don’t know. I don’t like saying never.”

Rodgers acknowledged it’s going to be a tough decision.

“At some point the carousel comes to a stop and it’s time to get off, and I think you kind of know when that is,” Rodgers said. “And that’s what needs to be contemplated. Is it time? Also, what’s the organization doing? That’s part of it as well. But the competitive fire is always going to be there. I don’t think that ever goes away. Sometimes it gets transferred to other things that might not ever fill that large void. But like I said, I feel good about what I’ve accomplished in this league and wouldn’t have any regrets walking away.”