Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
Detroit Tigers v Texas Rangers
Pickups of the Day: Olson’s Opportunity
  • George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Aaron Rodgers: When you believe something strongly, miraculous things can happen

  
Published January 2, 2023 01:38 AM
nbc_fnia_appsmingb_230101
January 1, 2023 10:25 PM
The FNIA crew recaps the Green Bay Packers' win against the Minnesota Vikings and analyzes how they have turned their season around to be within one win of the postseason.

When Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers injured his ribs with the Packers at 4-8 in November, there were questions about whether he’d shut things down for the season and Rodgers said he would play as long as the team was not mathematically eliminated from the playoffs.

Math never shut the door on Green Bay, however. The Packers have won four straight games since that point and running the streak to five against the Lions in Week 18 will guarantee them the final Wild Card spot in the NFC field.

After Sunday’s 41-17 pounding of the Vikings, Rodgers said he thinks the Packers are “becoming a more dangerous team” and that their mental toughness has contributed to the turnaround.

“I had faith, much like at 4-6 I think in ’16,” Rodgers said, via the team’s website. “Sometimes you’ve got to fool yourself a little bit into believing a little bit more. But I definitely had faith I was going to go down scrapping, for sure. I do believe in the power of manifestation and I do believe in momentum and I believe very strongly in the force of the mind. And when you start to believe something strongly, some miraculous things can happen.”

There wasn’t much faith in the Packers outside of their locker room, but the amount that existed inside of it looks very well placed heading into the final week of the 2022 season.