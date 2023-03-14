 Skip navigation
Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
Manchester City - Betting Preview
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders

Top Clips

Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course
Drivers tackle Chicago trivia ahead of street race

Aaron Rodgers will break his silence on Wednesday

  
Published March 14, 2023 04:10 PM
March 14, 2023 08:30 AM
With signs pointing to Aaron Rodgers joining the Jets, Mike Florio and Chris Simms explain why it’s imperative for the deal to happen before the start of the new league year and which team is in control.

Packers (for now) quarterback Aaron Rodgers hasn’t said much lately. He’ll say plenty on Wednesday.

Tomorrow, Rodgers will appear on Pat McAfee’s show at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Rodgers will undoubtedly be asked about his plans, given that the segment begins three hours before the start of the league year.

Here’s what we currently know. Sources connected to Rodgers (and, yes, Aaron, they talk) believe it’s a matter of when not if he becomes a Jet. The situation currently comes down to whether the Packers and Jets can finalize a deal. The belief is that they eventually will.

It’s asinine, frankly, that the Packers allowed the Jets to talk to Rodgers without having a firm commitment as to what they’d surrender. Even if parameters were discussed (and it would be malpractice if they weren’t), they apparently didn’t go far enough.

So how much of that will Rodgers delve into? Will he pressure the Packers to blink? Will McAfee play the Mark Murphy comments from last week and invite Rodgers to respond?

It will be very interesting to see what he says, what he doesn’t say, what he’s asked, what he isn’t asked, and whether he addresses the reality that he will in time be working for a team owned by a family that got their money directly from Big Pharma.