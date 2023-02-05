 Skip navigation
Aaron Rodgers wins pro-am at Pebble Beach

  
Published February 5, 2023 01:05 PM
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers won his only Super Bowl 12 years ago. He won his first AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in his ninth try.

Rodgers checked off a “bucket list” item, teaming with Canada’s Ben Silverman for a 26-under 189 total to win the Pro-Am competition by one stroke Sunday afternoon. Peter Malnati and Don Colleran, the retired president and CEO of FedEx, finished second, and WM President and CEO Jim Fish and Charley Hoffman finished third at 23 under.

“This is a pretty big deal for me. I’m not going to sugar coat it,” Rodgers, a California native, said, via Ryan Herrington of The Loop. “It’s a great week just, you know, by itself, spending time with Ben. But winning is the sweetest.”

Rodgers gets his name on the Wall of Champions behind the first tee at Pebble Beach. Professional golfers Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus and Arnold Palmer are among those on a long list of pro-am winners, tournament winners, USGA championship winners at Pebble and more.

Rodgers, a 10 handicap, said he had not played a round of golf since training camp until he played a practice round last Monday.

Weather shortened the amateur competition to 54 holes, with the pros finishing their tournament Monday.

“Josh Allen was telling me there’s going to be an asterisk by this win because there was only three rounds,” Rodgers said. “But I think our names are going to be up there for a long time.”