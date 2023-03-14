 Skip navigation
Adam Thielen will visit the Panthers

  
Published March 14, 2023 03:53 PM
nbc_pft_pantherssignings_230314
March 14, 2023 08:40 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms analyze why the Panthers have the potential to be relevant in NFC South by reportedly adding Vonn Bell and Shy Tuttle.

Cut last week after spending his entire career in Minnesota, receiver Adam Thielen is looking for a new team. His search begins in Carolina.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Thielen is expected to visit the Panthers on Wednesday.

With DJ Moore due to be traded to the Bears, the Panthers will have needs at the receiver position. And Thielen has proven that he can contribute at a high level.

Last year, Thielen caught 70 passes for 716 yards and six touchdowns. He has a pair of 1,000-yard seasons. In 2017, he gained 1,276 yards on 91 catches. The next year, he had a career high 113 catches for 1,373 yards. He made it to the Pro Bowl both years.

No other team has been publicly linked to Thielen, who became a free agent the moment he was released.