Adoree’ Jackson returns to full practice participation Wednesday

  
Published January 18, 2023 10:52 AM
nbc_csu_nygphipreview_230118
January 18, 2023 01:33 PM
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed preview the NFC Divisional Round showdown between divisional foes in the New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles.

The Giants made only one change to their practice report Wednesday: Defensive back Adoree’ Jackson (back) had full participation a day after he was limited.

Jackson played 55 snaps against the Vikings and made seven tackles.

Safety Jason Pinnock, who went to the hospital Sunday for evaluation of an abdomen injury, remained a full participant Wednesday.

Linebacker Azeez Ojulari (quad), linebacker Landon Collins (ankle), wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins (ankle), safety Julian Love (hamstring) and defensive back Fabian Moreau (hip) remained limited participants.