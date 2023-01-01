 Skip navigation
After Mike Evans 57-yard touchdown, Bucs trail Panthers 21-16 in fourth quarter

  
Published January 1, 2023 10:30 AM
nbc_csu_carvtb_221229
December 29, 2022 12:20 PM
With the NFC South crown on the line, Chris Simms explains why he believes in the strong Carolina Panthers defense vs. Tom Brady and the struggling Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense.

If the Buccaneers are going to clinch the NFC South in Week 17, they’re going to need some big-time Tom Brady magic.

They’ve at least gotten on the right path early in the fourth quarter with a 57-yard touchdown from Brady to receiver Mike Evans.

Tampa Bay was down 21-10 after quarterback Sam Darnold hit Shi Smith for his third touchdown pass of the game with 14:50 left in the final period. But it took about a minute of game time for the Buccaneers to respond.

On third-and-6, Brady dropped back and found Evans streaking down the right sideline. Evans put a hand up as he easily got past Panthers cornerback CJ Henderson.

Evans now has eight catches for 170 yards with a pair of touchdowns.

The Bucs went for two but Brady’s pass to receiver Chris Godwin fell incomplete, keeping the score at 21-16.

The three-play drive took just 1:01 off the clock.

Carolina and Tampa Bay are now poised for an interesting finish in Sunday’s matchup that will help determine the outcome of the NFC South.