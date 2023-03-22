 Skip navigation
After watching C.J. Stroud, Panthers’ contingent now having dinner with Bryce Young

  
Published March 22, 2023 04:29 PM
nbc_csu_qbtraitsyoung_230322
March 22, 2023 12:56 PM
Ahmed Fareed and Chris Simms run down which QBs in the 2023 NFL Draft class have the edge in things like decision-making and off-script plays, with Alabama's Bryce Young standing out.

From one quarterback to the next.

The Panthers are making the rounds as they research the top quarterbacks in the 2023 draft. After trading for the first overall pick, Carolina has its choice of prospects.

The team sent 12 representatives to watch C.J. Stroud throw at Ohio State’s Pro Day on Wednesday. Afterward, the group flew to Tuscaloosa to have dinner with Bryce Young ahead of Alabama’s Pro Day on Thursday.

Albert Breer of SI.com reports that owners David and Nicole Tepper, General Manager Scott Fitterer, head coach Frank Reich, assistant G.M. Dan Morgan, vice president of football administration Samir Suleiman and coaches Jim Caldwell, Thomas Brown and Josh McCown are eating with Young.

The group dined with Stroud on Tuesday night.

They will travel to Kentucky on Thursday afternoon to see Will Levis throw on Friday. University of Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson throws next Thursday.

All four quarterbacks are expected to make individual visits to Charlotte.