Top News

NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Tampa Bay Lightning
Flat salary cap and lack of high-profile stars lessens focus on start of NHL free agency
WTA Tournament in Bad Homburg
2023 Wimbledon Women’s Singles Draw, Bracket
etienne.jpg
2023 Fantasy Football Team Previews Hub
  • NBC Sports EDGE Staff
    ,
  • NBC Sports EDGE Staff
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_nas_sales_creditone_chicago_230701.jpg
One Day to Go: Set the stage for Grant Park 220
nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Agent: Charges against Joe Mixon will be dropped on Friday

  
Published February 2, 2023 03:24 PM
nbc_pft_mixonhardlyinmix_230131
January 31, 2023 08:23 AM
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons analyze if there’s a bigger storyline at play surrounding Joe Mixon, after the RB was hardly in the action during the AFC Championship.

On Thursday, Bengals running back Joe Mixon was charged with aggravated menacing . It’s a misdemeanor allegation.

Per a portion of an affidavit posted on social media by WCPO-TV, but then deleted, Mixon allegedly pointed a gun at another person on January 21, and allegedly said she should be “popped in the face.”

Agent Peter Schaffer told Tom Pelissero of NFL Network that the charges will be dropped on Friday.

It was a rush to judgement ,” Schaffer told Pelissero. “They’re dropping the charges first thing in the morning. I really feel that police have an obligation before they file charges -- because of the damage that can be done to the person’s reputation -- to do their work. They should be held to a higher standard. Because I don’t play with people’s lives.”

It’s unclear why the charges are being dropped. Possibly, prosecutors believe they can prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt. It’s possible the alleged victim has recanted.

No one has posted any statement from the alleged victim, or the alleged victim’s lawyer (if the alleged victim has one). It’s unclear whether NFL Network sought a statement from the alleged victim, or from the alleged victim’s lawyer, before posting the statement from Mixon’s agent.

If the alleged victim hasn’t rescinded the allegation, other avenues are available, including the civil court system. So even if the criminal case ends tomorrow, that doesn’t mean that the issue will definitely be over.