Aidan Hutchinson on third interception: I’ve never touched the ball this much

  
Published January 2, 2023 05:39 AM
nbc_pft_lionsbears_230102
January 2, 2023 08:40 AM
After a 1-6 start to the season, Mike Florio and Myles Simmons believe the Detroit Lions deserve credit for their turnaround performance regardless of how the season ends in Week 18.

Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson had a half-sack during Sunday’s win over the Bears and he is up to 7.5 during his rookie season, but another play drew a little more attention.

Hutchinson intercepted Justin Fields on the final play of the first half and now has three interceptions on the season. That kind of contribution was not what anyone expected from the second overall pick and his overall stat line this season is one that stands out.

The Lions announced that Hutchinson is the first rookie and second player — Richard Dent is the other — to record 7.5 sacks, three interceptions, and two fumble recoveries in a single season.

“I’ve never touched the ball this much,” Hutchinson said, via Kyle Meinke of MLive.com. “Ball’s on the ground, ball’s in the air, I feel like I got a chance. It’s fun and it’s crazy to hear that stat, but I’m just out here doing my thing.”

Hutchinson is now tied with fellow rookie Kerby Joseph for the team lead in interceptions, but he doesn’t have the team lead in sacks for rookies or anyone else. Sixth-round pick James Houston had three sacks on Sunday and is up to eight in just six games this season, so there’s plenty of young talent to like on the Detroit defense.