AJ Dillon hopes to play free, have fun and remain with Packers beyond 2023

Packers running backs coach Ben Sirmans said this offseason that running back AJ Dillon was not consistent during the 2022 season and Dillon agrees that he didn’t put his best foot forward last year.

Dillon said it “wasn’t a bad year or anything like that,” but that it was not the year he hoped to have and it was not the year he feels he’s capable of having for the Packers. Dillon said he felt he was “playing tight” because of how much he was putting on his shoulders, including the impending birth of his first child, and that he’s trying for a freer approach to this season even though it is the final one of his current contract.

“I love Green Bay,” Dillon said, via Jason Wilde of Madison.com. “Green Bay knows that. I love the Packers. The Packers know that. I’d play here until I can’t run anymore. I’ll pick up long snapper or whatever it is when I start slowing down. But there’s only so much I can control. My biggest thing is having the mindset that I’m going to come in here and keep doing my thing. And when it’s time to go play ball, I’m going to go out there and play free and have fun — how I used to back in college, high school. And how ever that happens — whether it’s 1,000 yards, 2,000 yards, 100 yards — so be it. I’m going to have fun and enjoy all the time I have here. And hopefully, we’re back here next year.”

Dillon may have hoped for the clear No. 1 role this season, but Aaron Jones took a pay cut in order to stick around for the coming season. Both men should be in line for plenty of work with Jordan Love heading into his first year as a starter and what Dillon does with those opportunities will determine where he winds up in 2024 and beyond.