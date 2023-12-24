AJ Dillon, Jaire Alexander back for Packers; Jayden Reed is out

There was good news and bad news for the Packers when Sunday’s inactive list was released.

Running back AJ Dillon and cornerback Jaire Alexander are both back in action for Green Bay. Dillon missed last Sunday’s loss to the Buccaneers with a thumb injury and Alexander has been out since Week Nine with a shoulder injury.

Both players were listed as questionable on Friday. Wide receiver Jayden Reed was also in that group, but the rookie will not play due to toe and chest injuries.

Dontayvion Wicks is active despite an ankle injury, but the Packers continue to be without Christian Watson so they are thin on targets for Jordan Love as they try to keep their playoff hopes alive on Sunday.