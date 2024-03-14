AJ Dillon set to re-sign with Packers

Aaron Jones is gone from Green Bay, but it looks like AJ Dillon will be sticking around.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Dillon is expected to re-sign with the Packers pending a physical. It would be a one-year deal for the team’s 2020 second-round pick.

Dillon split time with Jones for the last four years and a return to Green Bay would set him up to split time with Josh Jacobs, who agreed to a deal with the Packers earlier this week.

Dillon ran 178 times for 613 yards and two touchdowns last season. He has 597 carries for 2,428 yards and 16 touchdowns over the course of his four-year career.