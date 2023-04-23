 Skip navigation
AJ McCarron sets XFL single-season passing touchdown record

  
Published April 23, 2023 04:10 AM
April 22, 2023 09:58 PM
The Stallions had little trouble against the Showboats, demolishing Memphis with a relentless offensive attack that earned a 40-point victory.

AJ McCarron never amounted to much in the NFL, but he has just completed perhaps the finest season any quarterback has ever had in the XFL.

McCarron threw six touchdown passes on Saturday for the St. Louis Battlehawks, giving him 19 touchdown passes on the season. That’s the most any quarterback has ever had in any of the XFL’s three seasons, surpassing Tommy Maddox, who had 18 touchdown passes in 2001.

The Battlehawks may advance to next weekend’s XFL playoffs, depending on the results of today’s games.

Once McCarron’s XFL season is over, he’ll be eligible to sign with an NFL team. There’s no guarantee that he will, but he has at least performed well enough this spring that NFL teams might consider him worthy of a chance to earn a backup job in training camp.

A fifth-round pick of the Bengals in 2014, McCarron spent four years in Cincinnati and had brief stints with the Bills, Raiders, Texans and Falcons. He started four games in his NFL career and threw six touchdown passes and three interceptions.