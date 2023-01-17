 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Al Holcomb set to interview with Falcons Tuesday

  
Published January 17, 2023 04:17 AM
nbc_fnia_florioseanpayton_230114
January 14, 2023 07:51 PM
Mike Florio provides an update on the latest surrounding head coach changes, given three of the five teams with vacancies have received permission to interview Sean Payton.

The Falcons will be meeting with Panthers defensive coordinator Al Holcomb on Tuesday.

Atlanta requested an interview with Holcomb about their vacant defensive coordinator position and Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that it will be taking place Tuesday.

Holcomb was promoted to the coordinator job after the Panthers fired Phil Snow as part of some house cleaning that went on after head coach Matt Rhule was dismissed. Holcomb also served as Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks’ coordinator during Wilks’ lone year as the Cardinals head coach.

Garafolo notes that Holcomb would likely remain with the Panthers if Wilks gets the job on a permanent basis, but he won’t be waiting to explore other opportunities until that decision is made.