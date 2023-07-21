Al-Quadin Muhammad set to meet with Jets

The Jets are set to spend some time with a veteran free agent on Friday.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the team will have defensive lineman Al-Quadin Muhammad in for a visit. Muhammad started nine of the 16 games he played for the Bears last season.

Muhammad had 29 tackles, a sack, and a forced fumble in those appearances. He had 127 tackles, 11 sacks, three forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery over four seasons with the Colts before heading to Chicago.

Schefter also reports that former Purdue wide receiver Milton Wright worked out for the Jets on Thursday. Wright was one of two players eligible for selection in this year’s supplemental draft, but he went unpicked earlier this month.