MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX Fox Raceway Chase Sexton races out of a deep rut.JPG
Chase Sexton returns for RedBud Nationals “in better shape” than Round 1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_nas_shanevangisbergen_230630.jpg
van Gisbergen feeling ‘buzz’ ahead of NASCAR debut
nbc_indycar_gettoknowhertav2_230630.jpg
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Alex Bars re-signs with Raiders

  
Published March 29, 2023 12:50 PM
nbc_csu_nyglvrmoves_20230315v2
March 15, 2023 12:56 PM
Ahmed Fareed and Chris Simms break down Darren Waller's trade to the Giants and how the opening of free agency has played out for both New York and the Raiders.

Free agent offensive lineman Alex Bars is re-signing with the Raiders on a one-year deal, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

Bars, 27, played 15 games for the Raiders with 14 starts in 2022. He had one holding penalty and allowed 5.5 sacks, per STATS, Inc.

He had only 11 starts his first three seasons with the Bears.

Chicago signed him as an unrestricted free agent in 2019. Bars did not make the team’s initial 53-player roster but re-signed to the practice squad and ended up playing five games as a rookie.

He didn’t make the Raiders’ roster out of training camp last year but re-signed to their practice squad. Bars signed to the active roster Oct. 1.

He has appeared in 53 career games with 25 starts.

The Raiders also re-signed offensive linemen Brandon Parker, Jermaine Eluemunor and Netane Muti this offseason.