 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Alex Cappa, Jonah Williams not at Bengals practice

  
Published January 25, 2023 08:52 AM
nbc_pft_brandonbeane_230125
January 25, 2023 07:57 AM
After Brandon Beane took ownership of the Bills’ loss to the Bengals, Mike Florio and Chris Simms examine how the team needs to add valuable pieces on both sides of the ball.

The first Bengals practice of this week looked a lot like their three practices from last week.

Right guard Alex Cappa and left tackle Jonah Williams did not practice at all before sitting out last Sunday’s win over the Bills. Reporters at the open portion of Wednesday’s practice said neither player was on the field as the Bengals began their on-field preparations to face the Chiefs.

Cappa hurt his ankle in Week 18 and has not played in either playoff game. Williams dislocated his kneecap in the Wild Card round win over the Ravens.

Max Scharping started in place of Cappa and Jackson Carman got the start with Williams out. The Bengals also have Hakeem Adeniji at right tackle with La’el Collins out, but the patchwork nature of the line didn’t hurt them at all against Buffalo.