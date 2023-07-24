 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Justin Thomas
3M Open Preview
  • Josh Culp
    ,
  • Josh Culp
    ,
Tennis: Wimbledon
After first career tennis title at Swiss Open, Pedro Cachin gets kisses, hugs and doggy licks
Novak Djokovic
Novak Djokovic withdraws from Toronto tournament, opts for more rest after loss in Wimbledon final

Top Clips

nbc_dps_svpjoins_230724.jpg
Van Pelt analyzes Harman’s runaway Open victory
nbc_nas_dalecamhl_230724.jpg
Dale Jr. Cam: Earnhardt calls Cup race at Pocono
nbc_dps_mlbdeadline_230724.jpg
Will Ohtani be dealt at MLB’s trade deadline?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Justin Thomas
3M Open Preview
  • Josh Culp
    ,
  • Josh Culp
    ,
Tennis: Wimbledon
After first career tennis title at Swiss Open, Pedro Cachin gets kisses, hugs and doggy licks
Novak Djokovic
Novak Djokovic withdraws from Toronto tournament, opts for more rest after loss in Wimbledon final

Top Clips

nbc_dps_svpjoins_230724.jpg
Van Pelt analyzes Harman’s runaway Open victory
nbc_nas_dalecamhl_230724.jpg
Dale Jr. Cam: Earnhardt calls Cup race at Pocono
nbc_dps_mlbdeadline_230724.jpg
Will Ohtani be dealt at MLB’s trade deadline?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Alex Highsmith aims to create “more havoc” after signing contract extension

  
Published July 24, 2023 12:40 PM

Steelers edge rusher Alex Highsmith posted a career-high with 14.5 sacks last season, but he doesn’t think he made all of the plays he was capable of making.

Highsmith also tied for the league lead with five forced fumbles and his work was good enough to land him a contract extension with the Steelers this offseason, but he said on Monday that he feels like there was a lot of meat left on the bone when he reviewed the 2022 campaign.

“More sacks, more caused fumbles, just more havoc in general. . . . Going back and watching my film, there’s so many little things that I could have done better,” Highsmith said, via SteelersDepot.com. “Watching different rushes and I could have finished so many more sacks last year.”

The contract extension makes it clear that the Steelers believe Highsmith has a lot of good days ahead of him and finding a way to outdo last year’s performance would make everyone in Pittsburgh feel even better about this offseason’s investment in his future.