 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders

Top Clips

oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course
nbc_nas_chicagotriviaquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers tackle Chicago trivia ahead of street race

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders

Top Clips

oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course
nbc_nas_chicagotriviaquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers tackle Chicago trivia ahead of street race

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Alexander Mattison set to re-sign with Vikings

  
Published March 15, 2023 05:14 PM
nbc_pft_dalvincook_230315
March 15, 2023 09:19 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms look at Dalvin Cook's uncertain future with the Vikings and assess how it's harder for teams to justify paying RBs big money when cheaper options come out of the draft.

Running back Alexander Mattison hit free agency this week, but he will remain in purple for a little while longer.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Mattison has agreed to a new deal with the Vikings. It’s a two-year pact that can be worth as much as $8 million with $6.35 million in guaranteed money.

Mattison was a 2019 third-round pick by Minnesota and he has been the No. 2 back behind Dalvin Cook since getting to town. He appeared in every game for the Vikings last season and ran 74 times for 283 yards and five touchdowns while catching 15 passes for 91 yards and a touchdown.

There’s been some speculation that the Vikings could part ways with Cook before $2 million of his salary becomes fully guaranteed later this week, but nothing has happened to change his status at this point. His health and inability to pass a physical may play a role in that — Cook had shoulder surgery last month — but Mattison will be in the fold regardless of what happens with Cook.