Alijah Vera-Tucker expects to be fully cleared for training camp

One of the injuries that helped derail the 2022 Jets season was the triceps injury that knocked Alijah Vera-Tucker out for the season, but the offensive lineman is well on his way back to the lineup.

Vera-Tucker has been working with his teammates during the early portions of the team’s offseason program and he said on Wednesday that he expects to be cleared for all activities when the team gets to training camp this summer.

“I’m making great progress; should be ready by camp ,” Vera-Tucker said, via Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post. “I’m feeling great during OTAs, doing a lot of O-line drills with the guys. It feels good to finally be back out there doing individual [drills].”

Before his injury, Vera-Tucker moved from right guard to tackle as the Jets shuffled their line in response to other injuries. He’s back at guard now and says that’s the plan for the season, although he said he’ll “always be on my toes” in the event circumstances call for another change this season.