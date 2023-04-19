 Skip navigation
Alim McNeill: “Almost like we’re playing Madden” with offseason moves

  
Published April 19, 2023 03:02 AM
The Lions kicked off their offseason program this week, which gave returning members of the team a chance to meet up with some of their new teammates for the first time.

Defensive tackle Alim McNeill has seen a number of those new faces on the defensive side. The Lions signed defensive backs Emmanuel Moseley, Cam Sutton, and C.J. Gardner-Johnson while also holding onto the likes of Isaiah Buggs, John Cominsky and Alex Anzalone in their front seven.

McNeill said it’s “almost like we’re playing Madden” in reference to the team’s offseason maneuvering and shared his belief that the returning pieces will mesh well with the new players in Aaron Glenn’s defense.

“Oh, I think we can be a ton better ,” McNeill said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “Just getting another year under A.G. as well and adding pieces, adding dogs like that, that have been through other places and already know what’s going on, they’ve got experience, they’ve seen it all. And just to be able to add them to the fire, I think it’ll be pretty good.”

The Lions probably aren’t done bolstering their defense. They have five picks in the first three rounds of this year’s draft and it’s a good bet that some of those selections will be used to add even more talent to a group that already has McNeill thinking about big things.