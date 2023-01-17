All four home teams favored in divisional round

As usual, the four home teams are favored to win this weekend’s four divisional round games.

The biggest favorites are the AFC No. 1 seed Chiefs, who are favored by 8.5 points over the Jaguars. Next are the NFC No. 1 seed Eagles, 7.5-point favorites over the Giants.

The Bills are 5-point favorites over the Bengals. And in the game the oddsmakers see as the closest, the 49ers are 4-point favorites over the Cowboys.

This is the fifth consecutive season that all four home teams are favored in the divisional round. The last time a home team was an underdog, that team was the 2017 Eagles, who had lost starting quarterback Carson Wentz to injury and were playing backup Nick Foles. The Eagles won that game, won the NFC Championship Game a week later, and then won the Super Bowl.