Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

All four home teams favored in divisional round

  
Published January 17, 2023 05:32 AM
As usual, the four home teams are favored to win this weekend’s four divisional round games.

The biggest favorites are the AFC No. 1 seed Chiefs, who are favored by 8.5 points over the Jaguars. Next are the NFC No. 1 seed Eagles, 7.5-point favorites over the Giants.

The Bills are 5-point favorites over the Bengals. And in the game the oddsmakers see as the closest, the 49ers are 4-point favorites over the Cowboys.

This is the fifth consecutive season that all four home teams are favored in the divisional round. The last time a home team was an underdog, that team was the 2017 Eagles, who had lost starting quarterback Carson Wentz to injury and were playing backup Nick Foles. The Eagles won that game, won the NFC Championship Game a week later, and then won the Super Bowl.