 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders

Top Clips

oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course
nbc_nas_chicagotriviaquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers tackle Chicago trivia ahead of street race

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders

Top Clips

oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course
nbc_nas_chicagotriviaquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers tackle Chicago trivia ahead of street race

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

All quiet on the Aaron Rodgers front

  
Published March 13, 2023 06:41 PM
nbc_bfa_robinsononrodgers_2303013
March 13, 2023 04:08 PM
Charles Robinson breaks down the timeline of Aaron Rodgers' possible divorce from the Packers and explains why the process could leave the QB with something to prove.

Earlier today, Trey Wingo touched off a firestorm by claiming that Aaron Rodgers to the Jets is a done deal. And we’ve indeed heard the same thing .

But as Monday yields to Tuesday, there’s nothing official regarding Rodgers’s plans for 2023.

We’re still hearing that Rodgers plans to accept a trade to New York. But we know from experience that nothing is done until it’s done.

It could be as simple as Rodgers, who takes almost perverse pride in being able to say that no one who covers the NFL for a living knows what he’s going to do, using the power he has amassed over the Jets (who desperately want him) and the Packers (who desperately want to get rid of him) to insist that no one should say anything until the delicate genius grants them express written permission to do so.

So what will happen? He can’t pretend that the time for making a decision hasn’t come and gone beyond Wednesday, when the new league year begins and his massive contract for 2023 lands officially on the Green Bay books.

Expect something tomorrow or Wednesday. Expect silence until then, under the apparent mandate from Mr. Rodgers that he’s the one who will control all information as to the neighborhood he’ll inhabit in 2023.

The choices seem to be Jets or retire, unless he’s willing to activate for the ultra-awkward option and return to Green Bay. And given that retirement would cost nearly $60 million and relegate him to “special guest star” status for the Tom Brady Hall of Fame enshrinement weekend, don’t be surprised if Rodgers is, by the middle of the week, officially a Jet.