Allen Lazard has “no worry” about Aaron Rodgers not becoming a Jet

  
Published March 26, 2023 03:12 AM
nbc_pft_aaronrodgers_230322
March 22, 2023 08:25 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms analyze the timeline of the Aaron Rodgers situation with the Jets, pointing to the fact there’s no deadline between the teams, and outline how New York can take charge.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers eventually will be a member of the Jets. It’s inevitable, barring a dramatic change to his stated “intention.”

Jets receiver Allen Lazard, a former teammate of Rodgers in Green Bay, has zero concern that the GB/NY QB pipeline will fail to deliver Rodgers to New Jersey, 15 years after if brought Brett Favre to town.

Lazard recently told TMZ.com regarding the eventual Rodgers arrival, “There’s no worry on my end .”

Lazard also said Rodgers was “a big reason” for the receiver’s decision to sign with the Jets. It helped that former Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett currently has that job in New York.

It’s still unclear when Rodgers will officially arrive. It’s been eleven days since Rodgers told Pat McAfee that the four-time MVP plans to play or the Jets. The Packers and Jets seem to be no closer to working out a trade now than they were then.

The draft, which starts in 32 days, continues to be the first logical deadline for doing a deal. Unless the Jets believe the real deadline is the start of training camp -- and if they become willing to say that to the Packers.