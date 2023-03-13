 Skip navigation
Allen Lazard hopes to learn Aaron Rodgers’ decision before starting free agency

  
Published March 13, 2023 12:59 AM
Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard becomes an unrestricted free agent on Wednesday. He’d love to find out where Aaron Rodgers is going to be in 2023 before that.

Lazard developed a good chemistry with Rodgers during their time together in Green Bay and would consider Rodgers’ status one of the factors in making his own decision, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

Rodgers has said he’ll make his decision soon. The strongest possibility appears to be a trade to the Jets, but it’s also possible he could stay with the Packers, play elsewhere, or retire.

There’s no guarantee Lazard will play with Rodgers, whether with the Packers or the Jets, and if Lazard gets a great offer from another team he’ll surely take it. But it would be helpful for Lazard if Rodgers could make up his mind soon.

Lazard is the No. 36 player on our list of the Top 100 free agents .