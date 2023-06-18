 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 1
Katie Ledecky wins by 28 seconds to cap U.S. Swimming Championships
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121
Chicago Xfinity race to resume Sunday
AUTO: JUL 01 NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220
Chicago Street Race Cup starting lineup

Top Clips

nbc_golf_ussord3_230701.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 3
nbc_golf_strickerkellyintv_230701.jpg
Stricker, Kelly enjoy competing against each other
nbc_moto_redbudehl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Deegan, Lawrence score wins at RedBud

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 1
Katie Ledecky wins by 28 seconds to cap U.S. Swimming Championships
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121
Chicago Xfinity race to resume Sunday
AUTO: JUL 01 NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220
Chicago Street Race Cup starting lineup

Top Clips

nbc_golf_ussord3_230701.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 3
nbc_golf_strickerkellyintv_230701.jpg
Stricker, Kelly enjoy competing against each other
nbc_moto_redbudehl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Deegan, Lawrence score wins at RedBud

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Allen Robinson, Kenny Pickett plan to work together during break

  
Published June 18, 2023 12:42 PM
zkAOvGu18hby
June 15, 2023 08:19 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss which NFL franchises have the most passionate, borderline-crazy fanbases and share stories of their favorite moments as fans rooting for the opposing team at stadiums.

Steelers receiver allen Robinson is still playing catch up, after arriving via trade with the Rams in April. He’s hoping to spend time over the next few weeks catching passes from quarterback Kenny Pickett.

Both will be spending the down time in New Jersey, making it easier to get together during the down time.

That is the plan ,” Robinson said this week, via Joe Rutter of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “We’ve talked it through. We’re both in New Jersey, so it can happen.”

Robinson had a disappointing 2022 season with the Rams, his first with the team after spending his prior years with the Bears and before that the Jaguars.

“Where I’m at right now, just recently getting back on the field the last few weeks, I’ve got a lot of stuff to do,” Robinson said. “I’ll be improving my body by getting out there and training and working with different people to get back to my [old] self. I have a lot of stuff planned.”

Pickett has praise for his new teammate, along with confidence that he’ll get up to speed in the Pittsburgh offense.

“I love Allen,” Pickett said. “He shows up every day with the mindset that he wants to work and get better. When you have that, you’re going to get there sooner or later. Definitely sooner with him because of his work ethic and how much communication he has with myself and the stuff we’ve been doing when no one’s watching.

“I think those things go a long way. We’ll get caught up quickly. I think we’re pretty much close to being there.”

It will get the Pittsburgh offense a huge boost, if it works. The Steelers, as G.M. Omar Khan said after the draft, had been watching Robinson for a long time . They know receivers. And last year seemed like an aberration for Robinson.

This year, along with Diontae Johnson and George Pickens, Robinson could be a difference maker again.