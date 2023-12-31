Alvin Kamara is expected to play against Buccaneers

The Saints were missing a key piece of their offense at practice on Friday, but they are set to have him on the field on Sunday.

Running back Alvin Kamara did not practice due to an illness and he was listed as questionable to fae the Buccaneers, but multiple reports indicate that he is good to go for the NFC South matchup.

Kamara’s presence is significant for the Saints. He has 1,111 yards from scrimmage despite missing the first three games of the season due to a suspension and they need to beat the Bucs on Sunday in order to keep their hopes of winning the division alive heading into the final week of the season.

The Buccaneers only need to win one of their remaining two games in order to sew up the NFC South, so the Saints won’t control their own destiny with a win but it would leave the door open and Kamara helps give them their best chance of making that happen.