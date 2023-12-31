Alvin Kamara ruled out with ankle injury

The Saints are rolling toward a win in Tampa, but they’ll have to finish the job without running back Alvin Kamara.

Kamara has been ruled out for the rest of the day with an ankle injury. Kamara’s last touch came in the second quarter of the game and he was called questionable to return after appearing to get hurt on a hip-drop tackle.

Kamara had 10 carries for 45 yards and two catches for four yards before departing.

The Saints tacked a field goal onto their 17-0 halftime lead and now have a 20-0 edge with 13 minutes left to play.