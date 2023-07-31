Alvin Kamara suggests imminent meeting with Roger Goodell

With his criminal and civil cases arising from a February 2022 incident in Las Vegas now behind him, Saints running back Alvin Kamara has one more item of business: NFL discipline.

Via Jeff Duncan of the New Orleans Times-Picayune, Kamara recently suggested that he’ll be meeting with Commissioner Roger Goodell very soon, regarding the situation.

“I’ll talk to you all on Aug. 2 after I talk to [Goodell],” Kamara said. That implies a meeting with Goodell today or tomorrow.

It’s the next step in a process that will continue with the league proposing a punishment, Judge Sue L. Robinson conducting a hearing and reaching a decision as to the facts and punishment, and the NFL resolving any appeals as to the extent of the discipline.

Along the way, a settlement between Kamara and the league is possible.

However it plays out, the clock is ticking toward Week One. The Saints play their first game of the 2023 season in only 41 days.