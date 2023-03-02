 Skip navigation
Alvin Kamara’s lawyers look forward to “full vindication” at trial

  
Published March 2, 2023 11:59 AM
The eye in the sky, as they say, doesn’t lie. The lawyers representing Saints running back Alvin Kamara apparently plan to show that it was a little mistaken.

Despite video surveillance allegedly showing Kamara and others beating a man in February 2022 at a Las Vegas club, Kamara’s lawyers issued a statement on Thursday indicating that they are “looking forward to trial and a full vindication ,” via Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com.

The trial is set for July 31.

Given the high bar for securing a conviction, the defense must create only reasonable doubt. Kamara apparently plans to show that he was asking in self-defense.

The felony charges carry the potential for real prison time, one to five years. Kamara also has to be concerned about potential NFL punishment.

He had not been placed on paid leave during the 2022 season. With trial due to begin before the 2023 season starts, that likely will still be the case. The question becomes whether, if trial is delayed until (for example) October, paid leave will become an option.