Amari Cooper finds inspiration in Marquise Goodwin’s handling of blood clots

Browns receiver Marquise Goodwin has landed on the non-football illness list with blood clots in his legs and lungs. Teammate Amari Cooper is very impressed by the manner in which Goodwin is handling the situation.

“It’s very inspirational,” Cooper said after practice on Saturday, via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. “I mean, that’s the thing about most football players, we’re so used to adversity. We’re so used to ebbs and flows, ups and downs, that it creates this toughness about us to where we can deal with anything to where we can not know we’re dealing with something that’s really extreme, and we feel like we could just overcome it.

“We feel like it might just be a little tweak or something like that. Yeah, I mean it’s definitely inspirational.”

Per Cabot, Goodwin was loose and relaxed at practice, even as the Browns await word on whether he’ll be able to play this year, and whether he’ll ever be able to play again.

Cooper is right about the manner in which pro football players deal with adversity. They work throughout the offseason to get their bodies in the best conditioning possible, knowing that they’ll happily embark on a process that will break their bodies down, one way or the other. And then they’ll do it all over again, each and every year for as long as their bodies hold up, they choose to keep doing it, and a team still wants to employ them.