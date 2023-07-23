 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Kirilloff_USA.jpg
Sunday Funday Stat Leaderboard: Kirilloff surging, Garrett still valuable
nbc_cyc_tdf_top10moments_230723.jpg
2023 Tour de France Standings
110th Tour de France 2023 - Stage 21
Jonas Vingegaard wraps up repeat Tour de France title marked by historic dominance

Top Clips

nbc_cyc_tdf_vingegaardintv_230723.jpg
Vingegaard grateful for support in second TDF win
nbc_golf_theopen_finalroundhl_230723.jpg
Highlights: The Open Championship, Final Round
nbc_cyc_tdf_stage21finish_230723.jpg
Highlights: Tour de France, Stage 21 finish

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Kirilloff_USA.jpg
Sunday Funday Stat Leaderboard: Kirilloff surging, Garrett still valuable
nbc_cyc_tdf_top10moments_230723.jpg
2023 Tour de France Standings
110th Tour de France 2023 - Stage 21
Jonas Vingegaard wraps up repeat Tour de France title marked by historic dominance

Top Clips

nbc_cyc_tdf_vingegaardintv_230723.jpg
Vingegaard grateful for support in second TDF win
nbc_golf_theopen_finalroundhl_230723.jpg
Highlights: The Open Championship, Final Round
nbc_cyc_tdf_stage21finish_230723.jpg
Highlights: Tour de France, Stage 21 finish

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Amari Cooper finds inspiration in Marquise Goodwin’s handling of blood clots

  • By
  • Mike Florio,
  • By
  • Mike Florio
  
Published July 23, 2023 02:03 PM

Browns receiver Marquise Goodwin has landed on the non-football illness list with blood clots in his legs and lungs. Teammate Amari Cooper is very impressed by the manner in which Goodwin is handling the situation.

It’s very inspirational,” Cooper said after practice on Saturday, via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. “I mean, that’s the thing about most football players, we’re so used to adversity. We’re so used to ebbs and flows, ups and downs, that it creates this toughness about us to where we can deal with anything to where we can not know we’re dealing with something that’s really extreme, and we feel like we could just overcome it.

“We feel like it might just be a little tweak or something like that. Yeah, I mean it’s definitely inspirational.”

Per Cabot, Goodwin was loose and relaxed at practice, even as the Browns await word on whether he’ll be able to play this year, and whether he’ll ever be able to play again.

Cooper is right about the manner in which pro football players deal with adversity. They work throughout the offseason to get their bodies in the best conditioning possible, knowing that they’ll happily embark on a process that will break their bodies down, one way or the other. And then they’ll do it all over again, each and every year for as long as their bodies hold up, they choose to keep doing it, and a team still wants to employ them.