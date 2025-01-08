 Skip navigation
Amari Cooper returns, listed as full participant on Wednesday injury report

  
Published January 8, 2025 03:11 PM

Health-wise, the Bills’ roster is in good shape entering the club’s wild card matchup against the Broncos.

While Buffalo has a nearly clean injury report, the club notably got receiver Amari Cooper back at practice after he missed Sunday’s regular-season finale due to a personal matter.

Cooper was unlikely to play much last week anyway, with the Bills having already locked up the No. 2 seed. In eight games for Buffalo this season, Cooper caught 20 passes for 297 yards with two touchdowns.

Cooper (back), linebacker Terrel Bernard (quad), defensive tackle DeWayne Carter (wrist/calf), cornerback Rasul Douglas (knee), safety Damar Hamlin (rib), running back Ty Johnson (knee), tight end Dalton Kincaid (knee), defensive back Cam Lewis (shoulder), linebacker Mat Milano (biceps), defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (back), safety Taylor Rapp (neck), receiver Curtis Samuel (rib), defensive end Dawuane Smoot (wrist), and linebacker Dorian Williams (elbow) were all listed as full participants on Buffalo’s injury report. The club held a walk-through in lieu of a full practice on Wednesday.

Kick returner Brandon Codrington (hamstring) and cornerback Ja’Marcus Ingram (personal) did not participate.