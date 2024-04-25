Amon-Ra St. Brown: I told everyone, I’m going harder now

News dropped on Wednesday that the Lions had agreed to contract extensions with a pair of 2021 draft picks: offensive tackle Penei Sewell and receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown.

A fourth-round pick in the 2021 draft, St. Brown noted even last year that he still thinks about the 16 receivers who were selected ahead of him — illustrating how he plays with a chip on his shoulder.

So now that he’s earned a second contract, how will he maintain playing with that edge?

“I’ve gotta go harder. I told everyone, I’m going harder now,” St. Brown said on Thursday, via Eric Woodyard of ESPN. “I’m not changing. My goal — our goal — is that Lombardi. We need it. We feel like we can do it. So, that’s our goal going into the season — we want that trophy.

“But I’m not changing. Everyone knows that — or I hope they do, or they’ll find out. I’m just glad I’m here for four more years, whatever it is. To be with the guys, the coaches, the teammates, the fans — everyone that’s a part of the organization is… I hear a lot of stories about other teams and whatnot, but this is all I know and they’ve been awesome to me so far.”

St. Brown was a first-team All-Pro in 2023 after recording 119 catches for 1,515 yards with 10 touchdowns in 16 games. He then had 22 receptions for 274 yards with a touchdown in three postseason contests.

He’s registered 315 catches for 3,588 yards with 21 TDs in his first three seasons.