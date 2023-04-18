 Skip navigation
Amon-Ra St. Brown: I’m excited to see what Jameson Williams does with a full offseason

  
Published April 18, 2023 08:19 AM
The Lions selected receiver Jameson Williams with the 12th overall pick of last year’s draft knowing that he would miss a substantial portion of his rookie year.

Williams, who tore his ACL while playing for Alabama in the CFP National Championship Game, ended up appearing in six games for Detroit as a rookie. He was on the field for 78 offensive snaps, making one 41-yard touchdown catch. And he also took a carry for 40 yards.

So as Williams enters his second season, there’s plenty of optimism that the receiver will help Detroit significantly in 2023. Fellow Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown kept the hype train going on Tuesday.

Via Eric Woodyard of ESPN, St. Brown told reporters on Tuesday that he recently had an “awesome” workout with Williams in California.

“He looked good,” St. Brown said. “I’m excited to see what he does with a full offseason under his belt .”

The Lions finished No. 4 in yards gained and No. 5 in points scored last season. With a healthy Williams providing a boost, the club should be in the mix for one of the best offensive units once again in 2023.