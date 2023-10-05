Amon-Ra St. Brown remains out of Lions practice with abdominal injury

Amon-Ra St. Brown’s abdominal injury has kept him out of practice for a second day this week.

Via Colton Pouncy of TheAthletic.com, the Lions receiver was working on a side field and not practicing on Thursday. Detroit practiced on Tuesday and St. Brown wasn’t on the field. The team’s estimated injury report for Wednesday indicated he wouldn’t have participated.

St. Brown is one of Detroit’s key offensive players, as he currently leads the team with 26 receptions and 331 yards.

He may well still be available for Sunday’s game against the Panthers, but missing the week’s first two practices is not the best sign.

Pouncy also notes defensive back Brian Branch did not practice on Thursday.

The Lions’ full injury report will be released later in the day.