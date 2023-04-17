Amon-Ra St. Brown: We’re striving to be No. 1 offense in every category

The Lions fell just short of the postseason last year and it’s no secret that their biggest goal for the coming season involves changing that ending to the season.

Detroit wants to be back in the playoffs and their offense will have a big hand in making that happen. The team took a leap forward on that side of the ball in Ben Johnson’s first season as the offensive coordinator and wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown said that the goal is to keep the trajectory moving upward when they get back on the field.

“We had a pretty decent offense last year,” St. Brown said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “Obviously, you want to be No. 1 in every category, so I think that’s what we’re striving for as an offense. Obviously, No. 1 in total yards per game, total scoring offense, we want to be No. 1 in all those categories. Not turning the ball over. I think we did a pretty good job of that last season, but you can always improve. So I think honestly, I think if you ask Ben, his goal would be to be No. 1 in all categories, and that’s my goal, too. I think that’s everyone’s goal on offense because we know we can do it. Whatever we got to do to be No. 1 in all those categories, that’s what we’re going to do.”

The Lions’ offseason moves have been focused on upgrading the defense, but the offense is set to have 2022 first-round pick Jameson Williams on hand for a full season and that could help boost the unit to bigger production in their quest to make the playoffs for the first time since 2016.