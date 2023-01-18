 Skip navigation
Amy Adams Strunk: We’re excited to add Ran Carthon as our new G.M.

  
Published January 18, 2023 05:59 AM
nbc_pft_titanshirecarthon_230118
January 18, 2023 08:55 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explain why they’re confident Ran Carthon will have the Titans competitive again in 2023.

The Titans have made it official, announcing the hiring of Ran Carthon as their new General Manager on Wednesday morning.

Carthon had been with the 49ers since 2017, originally as the team’s director of pro personnel. He was promoted to director of player personnel in 2021.

“We are excited to add Ran to our organization as our new General Manager,” Titans owner Amy Adams Strunk said in a statement. “He brings a variety of valuable experiences to our team – as a former player and a successful personnel executive for multiple teams. I was impressed with his natural leadership qualities and his ability to connect with people.

“With talent evaluation being critical to this role, the roster they have built in San Francisco stands out. He played an important role there constructing one of our league’s best teams.”

Carthon came up as a pro scout with the Falcons before joining the Rams in 2012 as the director of pro personnel.

The Titans interviewed seven candidates for the position before deciding Carthon was the best man for the job.