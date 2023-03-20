Andre Dillard: I definitely have my sights set on being Titans left tackle

After releasing Taylor Lewan, the Titans are in search of a long-term solution at left tackle.

Andre Dillard wants to land that job.

Tennessee signed the former Philadelphia first-round pick to a reported three-year deal worth $29 million. Dillard has been an important depth piece for the Eagles, appearing in 43 games with nine starts over the past four seasons. He missed all of 2020 with a torn biceps.

So, now he would like to take the next step in his career by consistently being one of the five up front.

“Left tackle is definitely what I have my eyes set on. That’s my goal,” Dillard said Monday, via Turron Davenport of ESPN. “I’m going to compete, give everything I have to get that spot. But obviously, I’m willing to do whatever is best for the team at the end of the day. But left tackle is definitely what I have my sights set on .”

With Jordan Mailata entrenched at left tackle for the Eagles, Dillard wasn’t going to have the opportunity to play at that spot with Philadelphia. The Titans are doing some significant re-tooling of their roster under new G.M. Ran Carthon, but Dillard should have a solid opportunity to show he can play at left tackle for his new team.