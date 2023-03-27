 Skip navigation
Andrew Berry: Browns tried to trade for Elijah Moore last year, Jets wouldn't move him

  
Published March 27, 2023 05:03 AM
nbc_pft_elijahmoore_230323
March 23, 2023 08:08 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms evaluate the Elijah Moore trade, where the Browns received the WR and a third-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft while the Jets received a second-round pick this year.

When Browns General Manager Andrew Berry pulled off the trade that brought in wide receiver Elijah Moore from the Jets last week, it was the culmination of a months-long effort.

Berry says he actually tried to get Moore last season before the trade deadline, but the Jets refused to do it.

They were pretty adamant that they weren’t looking to move him [then],” Berry said, via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.

The Jets changed their mind this offseason, as they’re looking to rebuild their offense with new wide receivers in Allen Lazard and Mecole Hardman and, they hope, a new quarterback in Aaron Rodgers. Now Moore is in a place where he’s wanted, and where he’s been wanted for a long time.