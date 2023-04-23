 Skip navigation
Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Andrew Berry had nothing to say about the Jedrick Wills fifth-year option

  
Published April 23, 2023 03:52 PM
April 19, 2023 08:51 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms spell out why the Pro Bowl Games are so risky, after Myles Garrett dislocated his toe running an obstacle course at the event.

Different teams handle their fifth-year option processes differently. Some pick up the option before they have to. Some fully intend to pick up the option, but they choose to wait until the last possible moment to do it. Some don’t intend to pick up the option, and they choose to wait until the last possible moment to pass.

The Browns seems to be opting for coy evasion of the inevitable exercise of the fifth-year option on 2020 first-round tackle Jedrick Wills.

“I think you know that I don’t really talk about contracts or those decisions in this setting,” G.M. Andrew Berry told reporters at his pre-draft press conference. “You guys will certainly know before May 2 and we’re pleased with Jed.”

Wills was the tenth overall pick in the draft that year. He had 15 starts as a rookie, 13 in 2021, and 17 last year.

If they’re pleased with him, it shouldn’t be an issue of picking up his fifth-year option. It should be about giving him the contract the rookie wage scale has denied him to date.

That continues to be the problem with the effort to ensure that busts won’t take millions out of the system. The non-busts all too often don’t get paid until the team chooses to do so, and the fifth-year option gives them another way to delay doing the right thing by a player with whom the team is “pleased.”