Andrew Berry had nothing to say about the Jedrick Wills fifth-year option

Different teams handle their fifth-year option processes differently. Some pick up the option before they have to. Some fully intend to pick up the option, but they choose to wait until the last possible moment to do it. Some don’t intend to pick up the option, and they choose to wait until the last possible moment to pass.

The Browns seems to be opting for coy evasion of the inevitable exercise of the fifth-year option on 2020 first-round tackle Jedrick Wills.

“I think you know that I don’t really talk about contracts or those decisions in this setting,” G.M. Andrew Berry told reporters at his pre-draft press conference. “You guys will certainly know before May 2 and we’re pleased with Jed.”

Wills was the tenth overall pick in the draft that year. He had 15 starts as a rookie, 13 in 2021, and 17 last year.

If they’re pleased with him, it shouldn’t be an issue of picking up his fifth-year option. It should be about giving him the contract the rookie wage scale has denied him to date.

That continues to be the problem with the effort to ensure that busts won’t take millions out of the system. The non-busts all too often don’t get paid until the team chooses to do so, and the fifth-year option gives them another way to delay doing the right thing by a player with whom the team is “pleased.”