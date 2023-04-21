 Skip navigation
Andrew Berry: No change to Perrion Winfrey’s status after arrest

  
Published April 21, 2023 07:16 AM
Browns defensive lineman Perrion Winfrey was arrested in Texas last week on a misdemeanor assault charge and the team responded by saying that they were gathering more information about what happened.

General Manager Andrew Berry didn’t offer much of an update about the situation at a Friday press conference. Winfrey has been at the team’s offseason program this week and Berry said that the team is continuing to monitor things while Winfrey remains a member of the organization.

“We haven’t made any changes in terms of his roster status,” Berry said.

Winfrey, who was a fourth-round pick last year, is accused of causing bodily harm to a woman he was dating by grabbing and pulling her with his hand.