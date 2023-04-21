Andrew Berry on Kareem Hunt: I don’t know that we’ve necessarily shut the door on anything

The market for running backs has been tough this offseason, with an effective player like Kareem Hunt not drawing much — if any — reported interest in free agency.

There was a report earlier in April that the Browns weren’t looking to retain Hunt, in part because the club feels he’s lost some of his speed.

On Friday, General Manager Andrew Berry was asked about Cleveland’s group of running backs and if the door has been closed on Hunt returning.

“I don’t know that we’ve necessarily shut the door on anything ,” Berry said in his pre-draft press conference. “We’re not playing games until September, so we’ll remain open minded to anything that can help the team.”

Hunt was on the field for 42 percent of Cleveland’s offensive snaps in 2022. He accounted for 678 yards from scrimmage — 468 rushing, 210 receiving — with four total touchdowns. He had been with the Browns since 2019.

The club still has a solid stable of running backs, with Berry saying the Browns like who they have at the position.

“Obviously, Nick leads [the room]. Pleased with Jerome [Ford’s] progress over the last year,” Berry said. “And John Kelly, Nate McCrary, Demetric [Felton] taking reps there, we feel like we have a variety of skillsets.

“That wouldn’t exclude us from adding someone this upcoming weekend at that position. But, we’ve just got to see how the board shakes out.”

The Browns don’t have a selection until No. 74 overall in the third round of next week’s draft.