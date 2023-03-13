Andrew Wylie agrees to sign with Commanders

The Commanders have made another agreement with a free agent offensive lineman and this one has ties to new offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy.

According to multiple reports, the Commanders have reached agreement on a contract with former Chief Andrew Wylie. They also agreed to a deal with former Giant Nick Gates on Monday.

Wylie gained experience playing guard and tackle during his five years with Kansas City. He started at right tackle during the 2022 season and appeared in every game in both the regular season and the playoffs.

The Commanders have a number of their own free agents on the offensive line, so there may be a few more additions to the group before the team is done with its free agent shopping.